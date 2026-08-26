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Yainer Diaz News: Resting after two-homer game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Diaz will get a breather Wednesday, one night after turning in one of his best performances of the season. He was the star of Tuesday's 9-7 win, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, one walk, three RBI and an additional run. Christian Vazquez will get the nod behind the plate in Diaz's stead.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
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