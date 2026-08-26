Yainer Diaz News: Resting after two-homer game
Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Diaz will get a breather Wednesday, one night after turning in one of his best performances of the season. He was the star of Tuesday's 9-7 win, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, one walk, three RBI and an additional run. Christian Vazquez will get the nod behind the plate in Diaz's stead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yainer Diaz See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends7 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 20277 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yainer Diaz See More