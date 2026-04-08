Yainer Diaz News: Resting Wednesday
Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
After starting in each of Houston's last five games, Diaz will get a much-needed breather as the Astros wrap up their series in Colorado with a day game after a night game. Christian Vazquez will handle catching duties Wednesday.
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