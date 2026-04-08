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Yainer Diaz News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

After starting in each of Houston's last five games, Diaz will get a much-needed breather as the Astros wrap up their series in Colorado with a day game after a night game. Christian Vazquez will handle catching duties Wednesday.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
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