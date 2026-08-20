Yainer Diaz News: Sitting down Thursday
Diaz isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Diaz will sit out a second consecutive game after posting a .443 OPS in 37 plate appearances since the beginning of August. Christian Vazquez will start behind the plate and bat ninth Thursday.
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