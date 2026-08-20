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Yainer Diaz News: Sitting down Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Diaz isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Diaz will sit out a second consecutive game after posting a .443 OPS in 37 plate appearances since the beginning of August. Christian Vazquez will start behind the plate and bat ninth Thursday.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
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