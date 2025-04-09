Yainer Diaz News: Sitting Wednesday

Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Diaz has been one of the bigger disappointments among fantasy catchers so far this season; he's gone 2-for-33 with no home runs, one RBI and one run scored through the Astros' first 11 games. Though Diaz will be given a breather for the day game after a night game, the Astros will likely continue to allow the 26-year-old to play through his struggles, given the strong production he's provided over the past two seasons.