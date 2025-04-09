Fantasy Baseball
Yainer Diaz headshot

Yainer Diaz News: Sitting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Diaz has been one of the bigger disappointments among fantasy catchers so far this season; he's gone 2-for-33 with no home runs, one RBI and one run scored through the Astros' first 11 games. Though Diaz will be given a breather for the day game after a night game, the Astros will likely continue to allow the 26-year-old to play through his struggles, given the strong production he's provided over the past two seasons.

