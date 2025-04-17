Yainer Diaz News: Slowly picking up production

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Diaz is hitting just .130 across his first 57 plate appearances this season, and he had only two hits across his first 33 at-bats. He's picked things up slightly of late, collecting five hits across his last 21 at-bats. While his surface stats are concerning, Diaz's skills are fine, highlighted by a 12.2 percent barrel rate.