Yairo Padilla headshot

Yairo Padilla Injury: Sidelined at Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Single-A Palm Beach placed Padilla on the 7-day injured list with a shoulder strain, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Padilla has consistently been around 20 percent better than league average while stealing 46 bases in 73 games at the rookie level across his age-17 and age-18 seasons. The switch hitter won't turn 19 until around midseason and has only hit one home run in pro ball, but if he grows into even fringe-average power, the rest of his tools (above-average hit, speed, defense) could carry him to an everyday shortstop role in time.

Yairo Padilla
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yairo Padilla See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yairo Padilla See More
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
MLB
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
Author Image
James Anderson
342 days ago
Farm Futures: Opening Day Prospect Mailbag!
MLB
Farm Futures: Opening Day Prospect Mailbag!
Author Image
James Anderson
March 26, 2025
Farm Futures: Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
MLB
Farm Futures: Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
Author Image
James Anderson
January 21, 2025
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
MLB
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
Author Image
James Anderson
May 9, 2024