Yairo Padilla Injury: Sidelined at Single-A

Single-A Palm Beach placed Padilla on the 7-day injured list with a shoulder strain, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Padilla has consistently been around 20 percent better than league average while stealing 46 bases in 73 games at the rookie level across his age-17 and age-18 seasons. The switch hitter won't turn 19 until around midseason and has only hit one home run in pro ball, but if he grows into even fringe-average power, the rest of his tools (above-average hit, speed, defense) could carry him to an everyday shortstop role in time.