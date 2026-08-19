Yairo Padilla News: Moved up to High-A
Padilla was promoted from Single-A Palm Beach to High-A Peoria on Tuesday.
Padilla didn't make his season debut until mid-June after missing time with a shoulder injury. He's healthy now and earned a promotion to the Midwest League after slashing .273/.350/.473 with three home runs, 10 stolen bases, a 10.5 percent walk rate and an 18.5 percent strikeout rate with Palm Beach. The 19-year-old Padilla oozes physical ability and is starting to produce better exit velocities, though his home-run potential will be capped unless he's able to lower a groundball rate that's currently over 60 percent.
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