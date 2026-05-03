Yandy Diaz Injury: Absence continuing Sunday
Diaz (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Diaz is sitting Sunday for a second straight contest after exiting Friday's game due to tightness in his left side. Jonathan Aranda is receiving a turn at designated hitter in Diaz's place, which opens up first base for Ryan Vilade.
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