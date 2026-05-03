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Yandy Diaz Injury: Absence continuing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Diaz (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Diaz is sitting Sunday for a second straight contest after exiting Friday's game due to tightness in his left side. Jonathan Aranda is receiving a turn at designated hitter in Diaz's place, which opens up first base for Ryan Vilade.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays
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