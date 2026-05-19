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Yandy Diaz Injury: Exits after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 6:36pm

Diaz was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles after getting hit on the hand by a pitch, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Diaz went 2-for-3 with a homer and an RBI double before taking a 94-mph fastball off his hand in the eighth inning, forcing him out of the game. He'll likely be sent in for X-rays to determine whether he suffered a fracture, and the Rays should offer an update on his status in the near future. Ryan Vilade could be in line to pick up a start at first base or DH if Diaz is unable to play Wednesday.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays
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