Yandy Diaz Injury: Exits after HBP

Diaz was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles after getting hit on the hand by a pitch, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Diaz went 2-for-3 with a homer and an RBI double before taking a 94-mph fastball off his hand in the eighth inning, forcing him out of the game. He'll likely be sent in for X-rays to determine whether he suffered a fracture, and the Rays should offer an update on his status in the near future. Ryan Vilade could be in line to pick up a start at first base or DH if Diaz is unable to play Wednesday.