Yandy Diaz Injury: Leaves with side tightness
Diaz was removed from Friday's game against the Giants with left side tightness, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Diaz went 1-for-2 with a solo home run before coming out of Friday's contest in the seventh inning. The Rays are considering him day-to-day, so he doesn't seem to be dealing with anything too serious, but he may still sit out a game or two as a precaution.
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