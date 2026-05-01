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Yandy Diaz Injury: Leaves with side tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Diaz was removed from Friday's game against the Giants with left side tightness, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Diaz went 1-for-2 with a solo home run before coming out of Friday's contest in the seventh inning. The Rays are considering him day-to-day, so he doesn't seem to be dealing with anything too serious, but he may still sit out a game or two as a precaution.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays
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