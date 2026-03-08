Yandy Diaz Injury: Nursing sore hand
Manager Kevin Cash said that Diaz has been out of the Rays' Grapefruit League lineup since Tuesday due to a sore left hand, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cash downplayed any concern about the injury, noting that Diaz is expected to rest for a couple more days before he begins swinging a bat again Tuesday. If all goes well once he starts swinging, Diaz could check back into the spring lineup later in the week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yandy Diaz See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3002 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes8 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30017 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions32 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30045 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yandy Diaz See More