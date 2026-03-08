Yandy Diaz Injury: Nursing sore hand

Manager Kevin Cash said that Diaz has been out of the Rays' Grapefruit League lineup since Tuesday due to a sore left hand, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cash downplayed any concern about the injury, noting that Diaz is expected to rest for a couple more days before he begins swinging a bat again Tuesday. If all goes well once he starts swinging, Diaz could check back into the spring lineup later in the week.