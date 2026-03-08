Yandy Diaz headshot

Yandy Diaz Injury: Nursing sore hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Manager Kevin Cash said that Diaz has been out of the Rays' Grapefruit League lineup since Tuesday due to a sore left hand, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cash downplayed any concern about the injury, noting that Diaz is expected to rest for a couple more days before he begins swinging a bat again Tuesday. If all goes well once he starts swinging, Diaz could check back into the spring lineup later in the week.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays
