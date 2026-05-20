Yandy Diaz Injury: Out of lineup after HBP
Diaz (hand) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Orioles.
Diaz had to depart Tuesday's game after being hit on the hand by a pitch. There's no word yet on the results of X-rays taken of Diaz's hand, but it's no surprise he's not starting Wednesday's afternoon game, particularly with a team off day looming Thursday. Jonathan Aranda is in the designated hitter spot and Ryan Vilade is at first base in the series finale.
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