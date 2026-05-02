Yandy Diaz Injury: Sitting out Saturday
Diaz (side) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Diaz was pulled from Friday's game due to tightness in his left side, and the Rays will hold him out of Saturday's contest to give him time to recover. Jake Fraley will work as Tampa Bay's designated hitter while Diaz sits, opening up right field for Jonny DeLuca.
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