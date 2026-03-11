Yandy Diaz headshot

Yandy Diaz Injury: Targeting Friday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Rays manager Kevin Cash said he expects Diaz (hand) to return to the Grapefruit League lineup Friday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A sore left hand has kept Diaz out of the lineup since March 3, but he had been scheduled to resume swinging a bat Tuesday, and Cash's comments suggest that the veteran first baseman responded well to the activity. Diaz could get in some more live at-bats Wednesday and/or Thursday before the Rays clear him to start Friday.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays
