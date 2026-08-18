Yandy Diaz News: Another multi-hit game

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a run scored during the Rays' 10-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Diaz extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, during which he's logged six multi-hit games while going 18-for-40 (.450) with three home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored. He ranks third in the majors with 145 hits, and his .306 batting average is seventh-best among qualified hitters.