Yandy Diaz News: Another multi-hit game
Diaz went 2-for-4 with a run scored during the Rays' 10-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Diaz extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, during which he's logged six multi-hit games while going 18-for-40 (.450) with three home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored. He ranks third in the majors with 145 hits, and his .306 batting average is seventh-best among qualified hitters.
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