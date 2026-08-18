Yandy Diaz headshot

Yandy Diaz News: Another multi-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a run scored during the Rays' 10-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Diaz extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, during which he's logged six multi-hit games while going 18-for-40 (.450) with three home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored. He ranks third in the majors with 145 hits, and his .306 batting average is seventh-best among qualified hitters.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yandy Diaz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yandy Diaz See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago