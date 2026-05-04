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Yandy Diaz News: Batting cleanup in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 11:52am

Diaz (side) will start at designated hitter and will bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Diaz was held out for the Rays' final two games of the weekend after departing Friday's 3-0 win over the Giants early due to left side tightness, but he'll be good to go as Tampa Bay kicks off a seven-game week. He had been running hot at the plate prior to missing time with the injury, batting .355/.429/.548 with two home runs, four RBI and seven runs over his last nine contests.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays
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