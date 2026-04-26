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Yandy Diaz News: Belts two-run shot Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Diaz went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run during the Rays' 4-2 win over the Twins on Sunday.

The Rays did all of their scoring damage off Simeon Woods Richardson in the fourth, with Diaz's two-run long shot serving as the exclamation point in the frame. It was Diaz's fourth home run of the season and first since April 10 against the Yankees. The veteran slugger is off to a strong start to the 2026 season, slashing .337/.425/.500 with 20 RBI and 16 runs scored across 120 plate appearances.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays
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