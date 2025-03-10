Yandy Diaz News: Could drop down order

The Rays are considering removing Diaz from the leadoff spot for the 2025 season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz has spent the vast majority of the last three seasons occupying the leadoff spot in the Rays' lineup, a logical choice given his .383 on-base percentage in that span. However, the Rays are looking for ways to jumpstart their offense in 2025, which includes moving Diaz down the order to give him more opportunities to drive in runs. Despite the report, Diaz has hit from the top spot in the order in all but one of the games he has started this spring.