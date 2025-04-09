Yandy Diaz News: Cracks first homer of 2025

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Diaz took the second pitch he faced from Reid Detmers deep to right field for a 327-foot solo homer, his first of the 2025 campaign. Diaz has gotten off to a slow start, but he's reached base in six of his last seven outings and has gone 6-for-28 with two walks, three runs scored and a solo homer over that span.