Yandy Diaz News: Cracks third homer of 2026
Diaz went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer during Friday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.
Diaz tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the first inning after smacking a two-run homer to right-center field off Luis Gil. It was Diaz's third home run of the season and second since April 1, and he has five multi-hit games early on in 2026. He has gone 19-for-51 (.373) with nine runs scored, 12 RBI and one steal through 13 regular-season games.
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