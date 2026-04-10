Yandy Diaz News: Cracks third homer of 2026

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer during Friday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.

Diaz tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the first inning after smacking a two-run homer to right-center field off Luis Gil. It was Diaz's third home run of the season and second since April 1, and he has five multi-hit games early on in 2026. He has gone 19-for-51 (.373) with nine runs scored, 12 RBI and one steal through 13 regular-season games.