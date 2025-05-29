Yandy Diaz News: Doubles, drives in two in rout

Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 13-3 win over the Astros.

It was Diaz's first multi-hit game since May 21, as it's been a relatively quiet stretch for him at the plate of late in terms of batting average. Across his last 11 contests, the veteran corner infielder is batting just .234 with one homer, three doubles, 10 RBI and five runs scored. Diaz does have four multi-RBI efforts and multi-hit games during this period, though.