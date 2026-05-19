Yandy Diaz News: Four hits Monday

Diaz went 4-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored in Monday's win over the Orioles.

Junior Caminero delivered a three-run shot and Ryan Vilade had three hits and three RBI, but it was Diaz who led Tampa Bay's offense in hits and runs scored while matching Caminero's four RBI in this offensive explosion. The slugging first baseman posted his seventh multi-RBI game of the season, and he continues to put up solid numbers across the board. He's hitting .268 with a .794 OPS, three homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored in 14 games since the beginning of May.