Yandy Diaz News: Goes yard in Grapefruit League
Diaz went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.
Diaz crushed a career-high 25 homers in 2025, and he's off to a fast start in spring training. It'll be interesting to see how Tampa Bay's move back to pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field in 2026 might affect the 34-year-old first baseman's power numbers -- 18 of Diaz's long balls came from the more hitter-friendly George M. Steinbrenner Field last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yandy Diaz See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3005 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions20 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30033 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions48 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings67 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yandy Diaz See More