Yandy Diaz headshot

Yandy Diaz News: Goes yard in Grapefruit League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 9:05pm

Diaz went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

Diaz crushed a career-high 25 homers in 2025, and he's off to a fast start in spring training. It'll be interesting to see how Tampa Bay's move back to pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field in 2026 might affect the 34-year-old first baseman's power numbers -- 18 of Diaz's long balls came from the more hitter-friendly George M. Steinbrenner Field last season.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yandy Diaz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yandy Diaz See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
20 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
33 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
48 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
67 days ago