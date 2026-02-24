Yandy Diaz News: Goes yard in Grapefruit League

Diaz went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

Diaz crushed a career-high 25 homers in 2025, and he's off to a fast start in spring training. It'll be interesting to see how Tampa Bay's move back to pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field in 2026 might affect the 34-year-old first baseman's power numbers -- 18 of Diaz's long balls came from the more hitter-friendly George M. Steinbrenner Field last season.