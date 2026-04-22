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Yandy Diaz News: Keeps up hot hitting in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Diaz 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Reds.

It was Diaz's third three-hit attack of the campaign and his eighth multi-hit effort so far this year. There had been some initial concern that the first baseman's production might take a hit in 2026, with the Rays moving back to pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field, but Diaz has quelled those fears to this point. Through 108 plate appearances, he's slashing a potent .340/.426/.489 with seven extra-base hits, 18 RBI, 13 runs scored and one stolen base.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays
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