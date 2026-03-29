Yandy Diaz News: Matches career high in hits
Diaz went 5-for-6 with a double and four RBI in Sunday's 11-7 win over the Cardinals.
Diaz couldn't be contained Sunday, matching his career high in hits while tallying his 10th career game with at least four knocks. The 34-year-old first baseman is coming out of the gates furiously, going 9-for-16 (.563) in his first three games while hitting safely in each outing so far as Tampa Bay's leadoff man.
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