Yandy Diaz News: Opens game with two-run homer

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk during Tampa Bay's 7-2 win over Miami on Friday.

Diaz got the Rays on the board early with a two-run home run off Janson Junk in the first inning, which was the former's second home run in May and sixth of the season. It was also the sixth multi-RBI game of the season for Diaz, who is slashing .297/.378/.449 with 26 RBI, 21 runs scored and one steal across 180 plate appearances.