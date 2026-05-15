Yandy Diaz News: Opens game with two-run homer
Diaz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk during Tampa Bay's 7-2 win over Miami on Friday.
Diaz got the Rays on the board early with a two-run home run off Janson Junk in the first inning, which was the former's second home run in May and sixth of the season. It was also the sixth multi-RBI game of the season for Diaz, who is slashing .297/.378/.449 with 26 RBI, 21 runs scored and one steal across 180 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yandy Diaz See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 78 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yandy Diaz See More