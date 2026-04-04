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Yandy Diaz News: Plates two, reaches base thrice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 9:09pm

Diaz went 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Twins. He was also hit by two pitches.

Diaz got on base three times in a dominant performance from the Rays' offense, and the first baseman is enjoying a blistering start to the campaign. He's hit safely in all but one of his eight games thus far, tallying two homers, a double, a triple, 10 RBI, six runs scored and a red-hot 1.197 OPS.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays
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