Yandy Diaz News: Plates two, reaches base thrice
Diaz went 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Twins. He was also hit by two pitches.
Diaz got on base three times in a dominant performance from the Rays' offense, and the first baseman is enjoying a blistering start to the campaign. He's hit safely in all but one of his eight games thus far, tallying two homers, a double, a triple, 10 RBI, six runs scored and a red-hot 1.197 OPS.
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