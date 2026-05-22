Yandy Diaz News: Returns to lineup Friday

Diaz (hand) is back in the lineup at designated hitter and hitting fourth Friday against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Diaz was hit on the hand by a pitch Tuesday against the Orioles and was out of the lineup Wednesday ahead of Thursday's off day. He's now good to go against Gerrit Cole on Friday. Diaz has a current six-game hitting streak. He's gone 11-for-24 (.458) with three doubles, three homers, 10 RBI, seven runs scored and three walks during that span.