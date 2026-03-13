Yandy Diaz headshot

Yandy Diaz News: Returns to lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Diaz (hand) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League tilt versus the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz missed more than a week of action while nursing a sore left hand, but he upped workouts in recent days to clear the way for his return to action. The 34-year-old is slated to serve as the Rays' primary DH this season and will also see some playing time at first base.

