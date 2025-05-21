Yandy Diaz News: Smacks three-run homer

Diaz went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Astros.

Diaz gave the Rays some breathing room in the eighth inning with a 435-foot, three-run blast off Forrest Whitley that extended Tampa's lead to 8-4. The 33-year-old Diaz has gone 9-for-25 (.360) during his current six-game hitting streak. He's boosted his slash line to .254/.303/.416 with seven homers, 27 RBI, 18 runs scored and three stolen bases across 201 plate appearances this year.