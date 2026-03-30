Yandy Diaz News: Stays hot in win over Milwaukee

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

Diaz led off the game with a solo blast off Kyle Harrison, and he later singled off Harrison in the second inning. The veteran designated hitter is swinging a hot bat to begin the season, as Diaz is 11-for-20 with one double, one home run, six RBI, four runs scored and a 1:1 BB:K through four contest.