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Yandy Diaz News: Stays hot in win over Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

Diaz led off the game with a solo blast off Kyle Harrison, and he later singled off Harrison in the second inning. The veteran designated hitter is swinging a hot bat to begin the season, as Diaz is 11-for-20 with one double, one home run, six RBI, four runs scored and a 1:1 BB:K through four contest.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays
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