Yandy Diaz News: Three hits in win

Diaz went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Saturday against the Yanees.

Diaz failed to record multiple hits across his first 10 starts of the campaign, but he continues to turn things around at the plate as Saturday marked his fifth multi-hit effort in his last 11 starts. In that 11-game sample, Diaz has also managed three homers and five total extra-base hits to go along with seven RBI and seven runs scored.