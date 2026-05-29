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Yandy Diaz News: Two-homer day vs. Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Diaz went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI during the Rays' 8-5 win over the Angels on Friday.

Diaz put the Rays on the board early, taking the second pitch he saw from Walbert Urena deep to right field for a leadoff home run. Diaz proceeded to kick-start the Rays' seven-run seventh inning with a two-run blast, marking his first multi-homer game since Aug. 2 against the Dodgers. He's up to 10 home runs on the season, six of which have come in 21 games since May 1. Diaz's .313 batting average leads the American League, and he also ranks sixth in the AL in OBP (.392) and seventh in both slugging percentage (.523) and hits (61) across 222 plate appearances.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays
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