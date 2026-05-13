Yandy Diaz News: Working through power outage
Diaz went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Toronto.
Diaz put forth his 11th multi-hit game of the season Wednesday and his second of the month of May thus far. The veteran infielder has been effective as Tampa Bay's full-time designated hitter in 2026, slashing .297/.375/.432 with 10 extra-base hits, 24 RBI, one stolen base and 20 runs scored across 176 plate appearances. Diaz is stuck in a bit of a power outage, having logged just two extra-base hits in his last 13 games.
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