Yanquiel Fernandez News: Stays in organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 12:14pm

The Yankees outrighted Fernandez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Fernandez had been claimed off waivers from the Rockies earlier this month before the Yankees designated him for assignment days later. He passed through waivers this time around and will remain in camp with the Yankees as a non-roster invitee. Fernandez slashed just .225/.265/.348 with a 29.9 percent strikeout rate over 147 plate appearances with the Rockies in 2025 in his first stint in the big leagues.

