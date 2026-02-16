Yanquiel Fernandez News: Stays in organization
The Yankees outrighted Fernandez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Fernandez had been claimed off waivers from the Rockies earlier this month before the Yankees designated him for assignment days later. He passed through waivers this time around and will remain in camp with the Yankees as a non-roster invitee. Fernandez slashed just .225/.265/.348 with a 29.9 percent strikeout rate over 147 plate appearances with the Rockies in 2025 in his first stint in the big leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yanquiel Fernandez See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends167 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target205 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends223 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week225 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Rookie Outfielder TargetsNovember 20, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yanquiel Fernandez See More