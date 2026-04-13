Yaramil Hiraldo Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Orioles transferred Hiraldo (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Hiraldo initially landed on the 15-day IL in early April due to right shoulder inflammation. His injury is severe enough for him to require an extended absence, and the earliest Hiraldo can return to major-league action is early June. All three of his regular-season appearances came in late March, when he allowed four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two across 1.2 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaramil Hiraldo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaramil Hiraldo See More