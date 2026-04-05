Yaramil Hiraldo headshot

Yaramil Hiraldo Injury: Placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 1:51pm

Baltimore placed Hiraldo on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to April 2, due to right shoulder inflammation, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hiraldo last pitched Tuesday, when he gave up three runs on two hits and a walk over one inning against Texas. He's since been diagnosed with inflammation in his pitching shoulder. Lefty hurler Cade Povich was recalled in a corresponding move.

Yaramil Hiraldo
Baltimore Orioles
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