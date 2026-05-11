Yaramil Hiraldo Injury: Resumes throwing
The Orioles announced Monday that Hiraldo (shoulder) has resumed a throwing program, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Placed on the injured list April 5 due to right shoulder inflammation, Hiraldo met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on April 20 to receive a second opinion on his injury. Hiraldo apparently received a favorable prognosis, given that the Orioles have signed off on him starting up a throwing program just a few weeks later. Baltimore transferred Hiraldo to the 60-day IL shortly shortly after initially deactivating him, so the right-hander will likely be built up slowly during his throwing program. He'll be eligible to return from the shelf in early June.
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