Yaramil Hiraldo Injury: Set for second opinion

Hiraldo is scheduled to meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday to receive a second opinion on his inflamed right shoulder, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Though the Orioles are still labeling Hiraldo's shoulder injury as inflammation, the team's decision to move him from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL last week would seem to suggest that he could be dealing with something more significant. After he receives a second opinion from Dr. ElAttrache, Hiraldo will decide on a treatment plan for his injury. The righty reliever made just three appearances for Baltimore before landing on the shelf.