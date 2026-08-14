Yaramil Hiraldo headshot

Yaramil Hiraldo News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The Orioles optioned Hiraldo to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

The 30-year-old right-hander has posted a 5.87 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB across 7.2 innings out of the Baltimore bullpen this season. He owns a 1.08 ERA and eight strikeouts over 8.1 innings at Triple-A in 2026.

Yaramil Hiraldo
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaramil Hiraldo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaramil Hiraldo See More
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
August 14, 2025