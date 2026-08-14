Yaramil Hiraldo News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Hiraldo to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

The 30-year-old right-hander has posted a 5.87 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB across 7.2 innings out of the Baltimore bullpen this season. He owns a 1.08 ERA and eight strikeouts over 8.1 innings at Triple-A in 2026.