Yariel Rodriguez News: Back in big leagues
The Blue Jays selected Rodriguez's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
Toronto dropped Rodriguez from its 40-man roster in December, but he'll make his return to the big club after getting off to a strong start to the season with Buffalo. Over 11 appearances at the Triple-A level spanning 13.1 innings, Rodriguez delivered a 2.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB. He'll provide the Blue Jays with a multi-inning option out of the bullpen, but his usage may be largely limited to lower-leverage spots.
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