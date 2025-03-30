Yariel Rodriguez News: Could start Friday

Blue Jays manager John Schneider labeled Rodriguez as a candidate to start Friday's game against the Mets at Citi Field, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

With Toronto's ideal five-man rotation at full health heading into Opening Day, Rodriguez missed out on a starting spot and made his season debut out of the bullpen in Thursday's 12-2 loss to the Orioles and gave up three earned runs on three hits and one walk over one inning. Despite the poor showing, Rodriguez could move into the rotation next weekend after Max Scherzer aggravated a thumb injury in Saturday's 9-5 loss to Baltimore and was then placed on the injured list Sunday. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Scherzer is scheduled to visit a hand specialist Monday, when a timeline for the right-hander's return should come into focus. Rodriguez would be in line for at least two turns though the rotation while Scherzer is on the shelf.