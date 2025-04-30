Yariel Rodriguez News: Drawing opener assignment

Rodriguez will serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez was used as a starting pitcher by Toronto last season, but he's worked exclusively in relief in 2025. He hasn't thrown more than two innings in any appearance and will be pitching on two days' rest, so he should be in line for a fairly abbreviated outing. Eric Lauer is likely to follow him in bulk relief.