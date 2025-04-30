Fantasy Baseball
Yariel Rodriguez News: Drawing opener assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 1:40pm

Rodriguez will serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez was used as a starting pitcher by Toronto last season, but he's worked exclusively in relief in 2025. He hasn't thrown more than two innings in any appearance and will be pitching on two days' rest, so he should be in line for a fairly abbreviated outing. Eric Lauer is likely to follow him in bulk relief.

