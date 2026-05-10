Yariel Rodriguez News: Expected to be summoned to majors

Toronto is planning to call Rodriguez up to the big-league club in the coming days, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Rodriguez was effective while with the Blue Jays last season, posting a 3.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 66:34 K:BB while notching three wins, two saves and 14 holds over 73 innings spanning 66 appearances (one start). However, he was released during the offseason, though he ultimately cleared waivers and returned to the organization. Rodriguez has pitched well with Triple-A Buffalo so far in 2026, recording a 2.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB through 13.2 frames across 11 outings. He's a former starter but seems likely to work out of Toronto's bullpen when he officially joins the team. Rodriguez doesn't have a spot on the 40-man roster, so the Blue Jays will need to make a corresponding move to clear space for him.