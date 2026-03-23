Yariel Rodriguez headshot

Yariel Rodriguez News: Moves to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Blue Jays reassigned Rodriguez to minor-league camp Monday.

Rodriguez submitted a 3.83 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 87 appearances (22 starts) for Toronto over the past two seasons, but he headed into spring training with a slim chance at winning a spot in Toronto's Opening Day bullpen after he was outrighted off the 40-man roster in December. The 29-year-old righty is expected to work in relief at Triple-A Buffalo to begin the season.

Yariel Rodriguez
Toronto Blue Jays
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