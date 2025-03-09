Yency Almonte Injury: Could be MLB bullpen option

While Almonte is expected to start the season in the minors, he could be a bullpen option for the Cubs later in the season, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Almonte landed a minor-league deal with the Cubs earlier this month and figures to start the year with Triple-A Iowa. The righty had a 3.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB across 15.2 innings with Chicago last season before entering free agency in November, and he now has a chance to rejoin the team's bullpen at some point in 2025. Almonte will likely serve in a middle relief role if or when he returns to the majors with limited fantasy appeal, though he could move up the bullpen pecking order if he plays well.