Yency Almonte Injury: Lands minor-league deal
Almonte (shoulder) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Almonte had a 3.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB across 15.2 innings with Chicago last season before requiring season-ending shoulder surgery in July, and he's now back with the organization after he elected free agency in November. It's unclear where the right-hander currently stands in his recovery and rehab, but he was initially expected to return midseason in 2025.
