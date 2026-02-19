Yency Almonte News: Back with Dodgers on NRI deal
The Dodgers signed Almonte to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Almonte missed the first half of the 2025 season after having surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder but returned to make 15 appearances in the minors in the Cubs organization. The 31-year-old reliever has collected a 4.44 ERA, 22.5 percent strikeout rate and 9.9 percent walk rate over parts of seven major-league seasons, which includes a stint with the Dodgers from 2022-2023.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yency Almonte See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2024 Relief Market PrimerJuly 24, 2024
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL CentralMarch 7, 2024
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: NFBC Holdem Rankings and StrategiesOctober 10, 2022
-
General MLB Article
MLB: Postseason Cheat Sheet and StrategyOctober 6, 2022
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Relief Market PrimerJuly 28, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yency Almonte See More