Yency Almonte headshot

Yency Almonte News: Back with Dodgers on NRI deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 9:33am

The Dodgers signed Almonte to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Almonte missed the first half of the 2025 season after having surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder but returned to make 15 appearances in the minors in the Cubs organization. The 31-year-old reliever has collected a 4.44 ERA, 22.5 percent strikeout rate and 9.9 percent walk rate over parts of seven major-league seasons, which includes a stint with the Dodgers from 2022-2023.

Yency Almonte
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
