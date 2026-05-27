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Yennier Cano Injury: Battling hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Cano was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rays due to right hamstring discomfort, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

After allowing three consecutive singles to lead off the eighth inning and falling behind 3-0 to the next hitter, Cano was visited on the mound by a trainer and removed from the game. It's unknown whether his injury will result in a trip to the injured list, though he will likely be unavailable out of the bullpen for at least a day or two while he recovers.

Yennier Cano
Baltimore Orioles
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