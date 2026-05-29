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Yennier Cano News: Loss, blown save in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Cano (1-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save Friday against Toronto, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks in one-third of an inning.

Cano exited Wednesday's game against the Rays due to right hamstring discomfort, but he was able to get back on the mound after getting a day off Thursday. The right-hander gave up multiple runs for the first time this season Friday and was also saddled with his first blown save. For the year, Cano still has a strong 2.75 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB with four holds over 19.2 innings.

Yennier Cano
Baltimore Orioles
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